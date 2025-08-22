Ten busted for illegal online activities in Bacoor City

At least ten individuals were arrested by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Bacoor, Cavite, for alleged involvement in illegal online activities, including cyber fraud and financial scamming.

The NBI said Friday that its Cavite North District Office (NBI-CAVIDO North), under the leadership of Director Jaime Santiago, carried out the operation on 19 August following reports of suspicious activities in two residential houses reportedly owned by a foreign national but operated by Filipino workers.

The surveillance was conducted by agents and later secured a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD), which they implemented in coordination with the local police. The suspects were allegedly caught conversing with clients using fictitious social media accounts.

The NBI also seized a large number of SIM cards and mobile phones. An on-site forensic examination by the NBI Cybercrime Division revealed that the group was engaged in fraudulent schemes involving illegal access, misuse of devices, computer-related fraud, and social engineering.

The suspects have been charged before the Bacoor City Prosecutor’s Office for violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (R.A. 10175) and the Anti-Financial Accounts Scamming Act (R.A. 12010). Santiago urged the public to remain vigilant when using social media and other digital platforms, warning that online crimes continue to rise at an alarming rate.