Sweeter September awaits as Läderach is coming to SM Mall of Asia

Chocolate lovers, mark your calendars, September 2025 is about to get a whole lot sweeter. SM Mall of Asia just announced on its official Facebook page that Läderach, the world-renowned Swiss chocolatier, is finally making its way to Manila.

The teaser post shows a storefront wrapped in Läderach’s signature branding, alongside a tempting photo of their artisanal chocolates, with the irresistible promise: “Coming Soon September 2025.” The caption further teases us to “be tempted by luxurious hand-crafted creations, irresistible FrischSchoggi, and the unmistakable taste of Swiss perfection.”

From Switzerland to Manila

Läderach traces its roots back to 1962 in Glarus, Switzerland, when Rudolf Läderach Jr. founded what would soon become a household name in premium chocolate. The chocolatier quickly earned global recognition for revolutionizing the art of truffle-making with a groundbreaking process for crafting delicate, thin chocolate shell raising the bar for texture and taste worldwide.

Among their many creations, FrischSchoggi, literally “fresh chocolate” in Swiss German is the brand’s ultimate showstopper. Introduced in 2004, these large, handcrafted slabs are made in Switzerland and then broken into indulgent, shareable pieces. Each one bursts with flavor, layered with nuts, fruits, and other delightful toppings. Of course, Läderach also offers exquisite pralines, silky truffles, and seasonal confections perfect for gifting or keeping all to yourself.

This September, Manila is in for a treat. Get ready to unwrap a taste of Switzerland and fall in love, bite after bite.