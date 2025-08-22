SUSTEX 2025 set to showcase innovation in sustainability

The Philippines is preparing to take a bold step in sustainable innovation as SM Prime, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and ARISE Philippines team up to launch the first Sustainability Expo (SUSTEX) on 29 to 30 August 2025 at the SMX Convention Center Aura in Taguig City.

Carrying the theme “Innovation for Environmental Stewardship,” SUSTEX 2025 seeks to spark change in business practices by spotlighting technologies and scalable solutions that can strengthen climate resilience, reduce waste, and promote circularity across industries.

The two-day expo will feature more than 50 exhibitors showcasing advancements in recycling and waste management, energy and water efficiency, electric vehicles, carbon reduction, air quality improvement, and disaster resilience. It will also bring together leaders from government, industry, and academe, as well as MSMEs, tenant partners, advocates, diplomats, and students to encourage dialogue and collaboration.

“We believe innovation is central to achieving a low-carbon, circular, and resilient future,” said Mr. Hans T. Sy, Chairman of the Executive Committee of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. “Through SUSTEX, we aim to move beyond dialogue – to shape solutions, forge stronger partnerships and drive change at the scale this moment demands.”

For DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr., the expo reflects the agency’s mission to harness science, technology, and innovation to build a resilient future. “Through collaboration with industries, government, academe, and communities, we aim to accelerate solutions that will help transform the Philippine’s business landscape into a true champion of circular economy and climate action. At the heart of these efforts is our goal to empower every Filipino to become a victor, not a victim, in the face of disasters and climate challenges,” he said.

The event also aligns with SM’s Waste-Free Future campaign and the company’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, further emphasizing the private sector’s role in addressing climate challenges.

Attendees can expect interactive exhibits, expert-led forums, and conversations centered on practical solutions that can influence greener business decisions. More than a showcase, SUSTEX 2025 is envisioned as a launchpad for ideas that could shape the country’s sustainability journey in the years ahead.