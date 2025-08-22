Style theft or inspiration? The Prada and Adidas controversy

Fashion in 2025 can cross boundaries in a matter of seconds, remix cultures, and produce "new" styles that aren't necessarily that new.

It travels more quickly than your TikTok FYP. Global fashion ought to be a joyous occasion. The genesis stories, however, are far too frequently chopped out like a lousy filter.

Recently, two significant fashion big names served as a reminder that even the most prestigious businesses still have issues with cultural sensitivity.

Prada’s Kolhapuri Controversy

Earlier this year, Prada debuted a sandal on its Milan catwalk that was very similar to the Kolhapuri chappal, a handcrafted leather shoe manufactured for centuries by artisans in Maharashtra, India. The outcry was quick. Social media called it out, cultural critics slammed back, and Prada eventually got down with Indian artisans to admit the mistake.

Adidas & the Oaxaca Slip-On Saga

Adidas, according to Reuters, then created the "Oaxaca Slip-On" in collaboration with designer Willy Chavarria, drawing inspiration from the huarache sandal, a woven leather style with roots in Indigenous Mexican workmanship.

The twist? According to reports, it was manufactured in China with no input from the communities who inspired the design. Adidas officials personally apologized for the "Oaxaca Slip-On," a sandal design that critics claim imitates traditional huaraches without giving due credit, when they visited Villa Hidalgo Yalalag, a tiny Indigenous hamlet in Oaxaca.

The visit followed backlash and a written apology over cultural appropriation concerns raised by Mexico’s government.

“We understand this situation may have caused discomfort, and for that reason, we offer a public apology," said Karen Gonzalez, head of Legal and Compliance at Adidas Mexico.

Adidas promised to work directly with Villa Hidalgo Yalalag moving forward, aiming to preserve cultural integrity and honor the community’s heritage in future collaborations.

"Thank you very much for keeping your word," said Mayor Eric Fabian. "(Our cultural heritage) is something we safeguard very carefully. Yalalag lives from its crafts," he added.

Things escalated to the national stage when Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum dragged Adidas for cultural appropriation and announced plans to legally protect Indigenous communities from exploitation by big-name brands