SM Investments bags MOPC Grand Tourism Excellence Award

On 15 August, SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments) was conferred the Grand Tourism Excellence Award by the Manila Overseas Press Club (MOPC).

The award, presented during the MOPC Grand Tourism Night at New World Makati, cited SM Investments’ contributions across its hotels and resorts, shipping and logistics, and retail and entertainment complexes that serve both local and international travelers.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company was Amando Tetangco Jr., chairman of the board of SM Investments. Present at the ceremony were Department of Tourism (DoT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, who delivered remarks underscoring tourism’s role in the national economy.

The MOPC recognized 16 honorees at the event, with other awardees including Ayala Corporation, San Miguel Corporation, Jollibee Foods Corporation, Globe Telecom and Alliance Global Group, among others.

In her remarks, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos highlighted tourism’s economic significance, referencing government figures that put the sector’s contribution to 2024 GDP at 8.9 percent. DoT statements circulated at the event also cited that the tourism sector employs nearly seven million Filipinos.

Organizers and news coverage credited the awards to public-private partnerships and strategic investments that helped sustain tourism activity and supported tourism-linked micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.