Shaira Diaz and EA Guzman brew sweet success with Thai tea venture

Newlyweds Shaira Diaz and EA Guzman have added another milestone to their love story — this time as entrepreneurs. In March, the couple officially launched their own branch of the beverage business Baa Baa Thai Tea offering refreshing drinks and flavorful bites at BF Homes, Las Piñas.

They recently celebrated the opening of their BF Homes branch, expressing gratitude to family, friends, and supporters who joined them on the special day. “We’re thrilled to serve you Thai goodness in every sip and bite! Thank you, Lord, for making this possible!” Shaira wrote in her post, inviting fans to visit their store at 215 El Grande Avenue, corner Tropical Avenue.

Open daily from 9 AM to 10 PM, Baa Baa Thai Tea marks the couple’s entry into entrepreneurship — showing that beyond their showbiz careers and newlywed life, Shaira and EA are ready to take on the business world together.