Senior HPG official accused of bribery, case-fixing

Five police officers from the Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) have filed a joint complaint against their superior, Police Col. Rommel Casanova Estolano, accusing him of accepting bribes to protect a high-profile detainee.

The officers, Police Lt. Adolfo Mendoza, Police Master Sgt. Aladin Orale, Police Master Sgt. Ronnie Vergoles, Police Staff Sgt. Krizzia Barola and Police Officer First Class Arnel Fontillas Jr., filed a sworn affidavit Friday with the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

They charged Estolano, chief of the HPG’s Special Operations Division, with grave misconduct, dishonesty and conduct unbecoming of a police officer, and called for his immediate dismissal.

The allegations stemmed from a 13 June anti-carnapping operation in Parañaque City. Orale said during a press conference that he and his fellow officers stopped a plateless SUV and arrested the driver and a passenger, identified as J.J. Javier.

Orale said the passenger was a wanted man, and they found a Glock 19 Gen5 pistol, ammunition, bulletproof vests, and a C4 explosive device in the vehicle.

He narrated that Javier tried to avoid arrest by calling several people, including generals and Masons he knew, but Orale refused to speak with them and proceeded with the arrest. According to Orale, Estolano witnessed the discovery of the explosive at the HPG headquarters after a K-9 unit confirmed its presence.

When told the identity of the suspect, Estolano allegedly responded, “JJ? He’s a friend. He gives gifts.”

The complainants’ affidavits allege that Javier’s lawyer facilitated three bribe transactions with Estolano — P2 million to secure the dismissal of a prior case in Parañaque, P1 million for privileged treatment that reportedly allowed Javier special favors while in detention, and P4 million to weaken complaints for firearms and explosives violations by suppressing key evidence.

The officers also claimed that Estolano filed retaliatory charges against them with the Office of the Ombudsman after they refused his order to drop Javier’s cases.

They said Estolano’s alleged actions constitute bribery, obstruction of justice and violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. They also said Estolano should be held liable for grave misconduct and dishonesty, which are grounds for summary dismissal under Napolcom rules.