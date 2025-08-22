Scandinavian home refresh

Pinheiro added that affordability should never mean compromising on design. He continued, “By lowering prices, we are aligning ourselves with the realities of the Filipino family: their homes are lived-in, shared and built with care even on modest budgets. Good design should be within reach of everyone even in challenging times. Filipinos derive comfort and pride in their homes.”

We all want to give our homes a fresh look, but a full renovation is just out of reach especially with rainy-day repairs to be made. Your living room could feel brand new with updates that will not stretch your budget.

For many, the mid-year season is a great opportunity to slow down, reassess and mentally reset. Use this time to examine each space in your home and note what you love — and what you would like to change.

If you think you have accumulated too much in the first seven months of the year, think of what the next few months will bring: Gifts, food, new clothes and more school requirements for the kids.

The “ber” months are coming. August is often seen as a slower month before the “ber” months rush in with the parties, family visits, holiday hustle and travels. We can all agree that Christmas in the Philippines is fun — but also a total chaos. Why not prepare your home (and yourself) before it all begins?