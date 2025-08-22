Savoy Hotel Manila unwraps spirit of Christmas with festive hampers

The season of giving is almost here, and Savoy Hotel Manila is kicking off the holidays with a sweet touch of thoughtfulness. As families and friends look forward to reunions filled with laughter and good food, the hotel is offering Christmas Hampers that capture the joy and warmth of the season.

More than just gift baskets, these hampers are designed to be symbols of togetherness. Each one is filled with an assortment of holiday favorites, from buttery cookies and biscotti to rich fruitcakes and other baked treats, all packed to make celebrations even more memorable.

Guests can choose from three sizes priced at P1,500, P2,500 and P3,500, making them perfect whether you’re picking out a simple token of appreciation or planning a grand holiday surprise.

Adding an extra sprinkle of delight, each hamper also comes with a surprise Sparky, Savoy’s playful holiday companion, to make gift-giving even more special.

As the countdown to Christmas begins, Savoy Hotel Manila invites everyone to share in the joy of the season by giving not just presents, but meaningful experiences wrapped in care.