Sandiganbayan absolves Binays, 22 others of Makati car park graft case

The Sandiganbayan has cleared former vice president Jejomar Binay, former Makati mayor Jejomar “Junjun” Binay Jr., and 22 other individuals of graft, falsification of public documents, and malversation charges with the construction of the Makati City Parking Building.

The allegedly overpriced car park cost P2.2 billion which started during the mayoral term of Binay Sr. and was continued by his son later on.

The accused were found not guilty by the court as “the prosecution failed to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt”.

Early this year, the Sandiganbayan also acquitted the father and son of another graft case in connection with the P1.3 billion Makati City Science Highschool contract.