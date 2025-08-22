Safe schools count on disabling bullies

Campus violence has become a primary concern, particularly in public schools which have limited resources and are not equipped to address the problem.

Cavite State University professor King David J. Agreda, national gender and development (GAD) resource person of the Philippine Commission on Women, stressed the urgent need for a consistent policy implementation across the education sector.

Amid the mounting problems, from classroom shortages to the poor quality of learning, despite the P7 billion Department of Education (DepEd) budget in 2024, school violence is becoming a crisis.

In Nueva Ecija, a recent shooting incident inside a school ended the lives of two young students.

In another case that went viral online, a student was caught punching a teacher after receiving a failing grade.

The worsening problem of bullying has also been a cause of concern.

DepEd data showed that of the 45,000 public schools in the country, only 966 have an anti-bullying committee.

The lack of trained guidance counselors and psychologists, combined with weak rule enforcement, is another reason for the lack of accountability mechanisms for offenders.

Despite laws such as the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 and the Child Protection Policy of 2012, there will be no one to help students who are victims of bullying.

The incidents that have been reported indicate students are not just burdened by their heavy school bags but by fear of violence.

For Agreda, students must never experience violence in their schools.

“Schools and institutions should be a haven for learners,” he said in an interview.

“Yes, policies exist, but the real question is, are they being fully and consistently implemented? Sadly, in many schools, the answer is no,” he said.

“We have to anticipate not just the risks, not just respond after the damage is done, it should always be a reactive and proactive approach, “ Agreda stressed.

He emphasized the importance of having full professional support in a school, noting that stereotypes and discrimination against gender identity, sexual orientation, cultural background, disability, and socioeconomic status fuel bullying and violence.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), 40 percent of Filipino learners aged 13 to 17 reported experiencing bullying annually, describing this as “alarming” and signaling a weak appreciation and uneven implementation of policies.

“It could be the lack of resources; many schools cannot fund regular training for teachers and staff. They lack psychologists, guidance counselors, or social workers, and those who provide psycho social interventions for the learners,” Agreda said.

He proposed that at least five percent of the Gender and Development (GAD) budget be allocated to training, interventions, and learner support.

Gender sensitivity training for teachers and staff, he said, should be treated as a core responsibility to ensure that responses to violence and discrimination are inclusive and non-discriminatory.

Long-term reforms are the answer to address gaps, and should be prioritized by the school administrators, Agreda said.

Security stepped up

On the other hand, security in schools was ordered tightened by the DepEd which has sought the assistance of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National Police.

These measures aim to fill the gaps exposed by the recent acts of violence, as authorities move to ensure that classrooms remain safe places where students can focus on learning without fear.

The agency early said it directed school officials to conduct mandatory bag inspections and consider the use of metal detectors to monitor the items students bring into classrooms.

These stricter measures were also proposed by Agreda, not just for the PNP and local officials, but with the cooperation of the communities, as it refers to societal issues.

“There must be a stronger partnership with LGUs and the PNP. Given the current situation, programs and interventions that fall outside the school’s jurisdiction necessitate a community partnership for a safety plan. We need to develop a localized safety plan in coordination with the barangays or the PNP. You can also create a community watch group that protects learners beyond school hours, because this is truly a concern of society,” he said.

Parental involvement is also vital, which includes checking on their children and understanding the rules and policies of the learners’ environment.

“Parents must know who their children’s friends are, and it is important to regularly check on them and ask how their children are doing,” he said.

“A safe school is built on prevention,” he noted, “but it should be sustained with accountability when rules are broken.”