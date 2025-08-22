Reyes tapped as UAAP commissioner

Jose Antonio “Jai” Reyes has been appointed as the UAAP basketball commissioner beginning Season 88.

Reyes, 38, is a product of Ateneo de Manila University, where he played for the Blue Eagles from Seasons 68 to 72 and earned a degree in BS Communications Technology Management.

He was named Rookie of the Year in UAAP Season 68 and later became a two-time men’s basketball champion in Seasons 71 and 72.

Following his professional career, Reyes founded Asiabasket, a league that organizes amateur basketball tournaments.

“I felt happy and excited that I can help build the UAAP because the league has opened so many opportunities for me,” Reyes said.

“I hope I can contribute to improving the league so it can do the same for the younger athletes.”

Joining Reyes in the Basketball Commissioner’s Office are deputy commissioners Dino Lee, Mikko Abello (high school division), and Regina “Ginny” Velarde (women’s division).

Joseph Enrique "Jong" Uichico will also serve as consultant.