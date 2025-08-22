Retail upswing drives warehouse demands, standalone lots

The country’s real estate performance in the first half of 2025 suggests a market not merely weathering global turbulence but actively repositioning to align with structural and geographic shifts in demand.

Prime Philippines says that among the country’s major office hubs, Davao recorded the highest occupancy at 90 percent, with major business process outsourcing (BPO) expansions offsetting the impact of minor dips from lease expirations and tenant exits linked to cost constraints, downsizing or shifts to remote work.

Prime Philippines provides data-driven commercial real estate consultancy and investment advisory in the Philippines.

The city’s tenant mix, it adds, also continues to diversify, with healthcare support, professional services, finance, education and government offices expanding their presence.

Furthermore, shifts in tenant behavior continue to shape leasing patterns. In Davao, companies are increasingly seeking 150- to 700-square-meter spaces to accommodate phased expansions or hybrid work setups. Flexible arrangements such as shorter leases, break clauses and plug-and-play offices are becoming standard for new or scaling teams.

Grade A buildings with PEZA accreditation, strong IT infrastructure, backup power and good transport links remain preferred, although cost-conscious tenants are open to well-located Grade B options with efficient layouts.