Redifining bathroom spaces

To celebrate this special milestone, ASDA 2026 invites future designers to embrace this legacy by showing us how residential bathrooms of the future can address our evolving needs under the theme of “Inspiring Everyday Living”. The bathroom is a place where families bond, individuals find solace and the most modest and compact spaces become the backdrop for unforgettable moments.

“Celebrating 150 years of purposeful innovation inspired by life at American Standard, we are proud to launch the fourth edition of the ASDA Bathroom Design Competition. With a legacy built on inviting and dependable design with pioneering technology, the brand continues to champion solutions that enrich daily life. This year’s theme, ‘Inspiring Everyday Living,’ invites aspiring designers to reflect on how the bathroom can address our evolving needs and become a meaningful extension of how we live, connect and feel,” said Antoine Besseyre des Horts, Leader, Lixil Global Design, Asia.Nearly 3,500 people registered for the tournament last year, and more than 1,000 submissions came from nine different nations.

Full-time undergraduate students from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam who are majoring in Architecture or Interior Design are eligible to apply for ASDA 2026.

ASDA registration is free and entries must be submitted by 4 January 2026. National winners will be announced in April 2026 after all entries are judged by a panel of renowned architects and designers. In May 2026, these winners will go on to compete for the APAC Grand Prize.

The top three winners at the national level stand to win cash prizes between USD 1,000 to USD 2,000 and the APAC Grand Prize Winner will walk away with an additional USD 3,000 along with a chance to attend a Masterclass by Lixil Design Leaders.