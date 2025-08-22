Red Cross honors Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) has been honored by the Philippine Red Cross with its Blood Services Platinum Award in recognition of the company’s strong support for voluntary blood donation drives.

Over the past five years, MMPC has collected a total of 896 blood units through its organized campaigns. In 2024 alone, the company contributed 207 bags, equivalent to 93,150cc of blood, through its Laguna-based initiatives. This effort also earned MMPC a platinum recognition from the Red Cross Laguna Chapter.

The award was presented at the Philippine Red Cross Blood Donation Recognition and Awarding Ceremony held at the Santa Rosa City Auditorium. The event carried the theme “Give Blood, Give Hope: Together We Save Lives,” underscoring the importance of corporate and community participation in providing safe and sufficient blood supply for those in need.

MMPC’s efforts ranked among the highest in its category, reflecting the company’s focus on health, safety, and social responsibility. Beyond the company-wide initiatives, the compassion of its employees also stood out. Staff members Kevin Reglos, Joselle Memije and Gerardo Yamsuan, along with former employee Dominador Advincula Jr., were recognized individually for donating more than a gallon of blood each over time.

The recognition highlights not just the scale of donations but also the spirit of volunteerism within the MMPC workforce. The Philippine Red Cross continues to encourage voluntary, non-paid blood donations nationwide, reminding the public of the crucial role they play in saving lives.

For MMPC, the award reaffirms its commitment to go beyond business by supporting initiatives that make a lasting difference in the communities it serves.