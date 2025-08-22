QC alarmed over rising dengue cases

Quezon City has seen a 155 percent surge in dengue cases this year, with 6,872 cases recorded from 1 January to 17 August, according to the local government — which is a significant increase from the 2,503 cases reported during the same period last year.

The local government cited that children 10 and under are most at risk, accounting for 3,407 cases and 23 deaths.

The spike in local cases mirrors a nationwide increase reported by the Department of Health (DoH), which logged 15,091 dengue cases between 13 July and 26 July.

This 7 percent increase followed heavy monsoon rains and typhoons that hit the country in July.

The DoH remains on alert, urging the public to take preventative measures. Residents are advised to eliminate sources of stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed, wear protective clothing, and use repellents, especially in the early morning and late afternoon when dengue vectors are most active.