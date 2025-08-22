Public warned vs leptospirosis anew

The Department of Health (DoH) on Friday issued a new warning about the dangers of leptospirosis following recent floods caused by heavy rains.

“We would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and to avoid wading through the floodwaters as heavy rains start to drench parts of the country again,” DoH spokesperson Albert Domingo said in a video message.

“The floodwaters are dirty and are sources of diseases such as leptospirosis,” he added.

Leptospirosis is a serious infection caused by bacteria from the urine of infected animals, like rats. The bacteria can enter the human body through open wounds or the mouth, nose, and eyes.

Symptoms include fever, nausea, dizziness and body fatigue.

Domingo also advised the public to keep children from swimming in floodwaters and to immediately wash any body part that comes in contact with floodwater with soap and clean water.

He urged anyone who may have been exposed to seek immediate medical attention.

“Consult with health centers or DoH leptospirosis fast lanes for prophylaxis or proper medication,” Domingo said. “Let us remember: there is no leptospirosis without floods; let us avoid it.”

The DoH reported a decline in leptospirosis cases at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute on Wednesday, following a surge after recent floods.

From 8 June to 7 August, the DoH recorded 2,396 leptospirosis cases nationwide.

Several hospitals in Metro Manila had earlier reported an influx of cases following the floods brought by the southwest monsoon and a series of tropical cyclones.

The DoH identified 20 hospitals and opened “fast lanes” to handle the increased number of patients.