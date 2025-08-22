PNPA tactical officer faces admin raps

A tactical officer at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) is facing an administrative complaint for alleged sexual assault, the National Police Commission (Napolcom) announced Friday.

Police Maj. Anthony France Ramos was charged with grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer by the Napolcom Inspection, Monitoring, and Investigation Service (IMES). The complaint was filed with the commission’s Legal Affairs Service.

According to Napolcom-IMES Director Edman Pares, the case stems from a complaint by PNPA Cadet Jude Angelo Igana, who alleges that Ramos abused his authority and sexually assaulted him on 31 July.

Pares told DAILY TRIBUNE that the administrative complaint against Ramos was validated, leading to the formal charges.

Ramos was arrested by Police Regional Office 4A on 7 August. A police report stated that the 23-year-old cadet and Ramos had been drinking on the PNPA campus when the suspect allegedly asked for a massage, which led to the alleged acts of lasciviousness around 2:30 a.m.

The PNPA issued a statement appealing for the victim’s privacy.

“As the victim continues to receive psychological support, the PNPA appeals for the protection of his privacy,” the academy said in a social media post. “Rest assured, this is an isolated incident, and the institution does not — and will never — condone such acts.”