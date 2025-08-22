PHLPost rolls out 45 Kadiwa ng Pangulo stores

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has launched 45 Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets across the country, leveraging its nationwide post office network to bring affordable food and essential goods closer to Filipino families.

The program aims to enhance food security, generate employment, and lower living costs by providing basic commodities at reduced prices. In partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DA), PHLPost is turning post offices into strategic distribution points for rice, vegetables, meat, fish, and other farm products, cutting out middlemen and connecting farmers directly to consumers.

At participating outlets, families can purchase rice for as low as P20 per kilo, with each store offering around 30 kaban – or 1,500 kilograms – of National Food Authority (NFA) rice weekly. The Manila Central Post Office in Liwasang Bonifacio remains among the busiest, drawing consistent foot traffic due to its central location and competitive prices.

PHLPost Postmaster General and CEO Maximo Sta. Maria III highlighted the collaboration with the DA as a demonstration of the government’s effort to make essential goods accessible nationwide. Under the partnership, PHLPost provides logistical support and space for the Kadiwa outlets, while the DA ensures timely delivery of fresh products.

Kadiwa ng Pangulo stores typically operate every Friday, with some locations adjusting schedules to suit local community needs. Pop-up outlets have also been set up across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, widening the program’s reach beyond urban centers.