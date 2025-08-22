Peace covenant ends bloody Sulu rido

PANGLIMA ESTINO, Sulu — Two warring families have formally settled their differences and signed a peace covenant before the military, local chief executives, and top political officials in this province, marking the end of their two-year-old feud that has claimed two lives and wounded two others.

Brig. Gen. Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, Commander of the 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade, said yesterday the families of Padjid Yusop Ubaidulla and Rasmin Asara have agreed to settle their differences through an Amicable Settlement and the signing of a Peace Covenant at the Municipal Hall of Panglima Estino on Wednesday.

Delos Santos said the chain of violence threatened to escalate further, affecting not only the families but also the broader security and political stability of the area.

Delos Santos said the long-standing conflict that stemmed from two tragic shooting incidents in 2024 and 2025 has finally been resolved through the intervention of the military and top political leaders of Sulu.

Mr. Padjid Yusup and Mr. Maximar Padjid represented the Padjid Yusop Ubaidulla family. In contrast, the family of Rasmin Asara was represented by Rasmin Asara, Ladja Asara, Hairulla Asara, Wilma Asara, Ganih Asdain, Bebi Jumah Awwalon, Alih Abdurahman, and Moderna Muktar.

Panglima Estino Mayor Benshar Entino witnessed the settlement; Omar Mayor Abdulbaki Ajibon; Panglima Estino Vice Mayor Morsid Estino; Sulu 2nd district Board Member Sherhan Najar, and Panglima Estino Committee on Peace and Order Chair Reza Estino..