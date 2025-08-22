P15M illegal LPG products, equipment seized in Valenzuela

Valenzuela, Bulacan – The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) seized P15 million worth of alleged illegally cross-filled liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products and refilling equipment, including an empty LPG bullet truck (Isuzu), at Barangay Ugong in this city on August 18, 2025.

According to a belated report by the CIDG, the operation is part of the group’s intensified efforts against intellectual property rights violations and trade malpractice involving liquefied petroleum products (LPG).

The report stated that the CIDG Eastern District Field Unit of the CIDG National Capital Region, together with representatives from Phoenix LPG Philippines, Inc., and Barangay officials, implemented a search warrant for violation of Republic Act 11592 (LPG Industry Regulation Act) in the area.

The operation resulted in the arrest of five suspects and the confiscation of P15 million worth of alleged illegally cross-filled liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products and refilling equipment, including an empty LPG bullet truck (Isuzu).

The operation stemmed from a complaint by Phoenix LPG Philippines Inc. that X5 Refilling Station in Valenzuela City was allegedly engaged in cross-filling Phoenix LPG cylinders without the required licenses or permits, and without approval from the trademark owner.

Suspects identified as Julius, Tirso, Ellieto, Leo, and Rogan, all employees of X5 Refilling Station, were caught allegedly cross-filling Phoenix LPG cylinders without the required authorization.

The five arrested suspects were charged before the National Prosecution Service with violation of Section 40 (c) Unauthorized cross-filling in relation to Section 42 (Violations by Juridical Entities) of Republic Act No. 11592 (LPG Industry Regulation Act).