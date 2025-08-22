P15-M LPG products seized

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) seized P15 million in illegally refilled liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and equipment during an operation in Valenzuela City.

The raid, which took place on 18 August, led to the arrest of five suspects at the X5 Refilling Station in Barangay Ugong.

According to a belated report from the CIDG, the operation was conducted in response to a complaint from Phoenix LPG Philippines, Inc., which alleged that the station was illegally refilling its cylinders.

The suspects, identified as Julius, Tirso, Ellieto, Leo and Rogan — all employees of the refilling station 00 were caught in the act of cross-filling the Phoenix LPG cylinders without proper authorization.

The CIDG Eastern District Field Unit and CIDG National Capital Region Field Unit, along with representatives from Phoenix LPG and local barangay officials, served a search warrant for a violation of Republic Act 11592, also known as the LPG Industry Regulation Act.

The confiscated items included an empty Isuzu LPG bullet truck, refilling equipment, and the illegally cross-filled LPG products.

The five arrested suspects have been charged before the National Prosecution Service with violating Section 40(c) and Section 42 of the LPG Industry Regulation Act.