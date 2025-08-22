‘One Hit Wonder’ cast brings music and heart to Netflix’s ’90s drama

Netflix’s Filipino original film “One Hit Wonder” brings together a powerhouse ensemble whose real-life experiences mirror the struggles and triumphs of their characters. Starring Sue Ramirez and Khalil Ramos, with Vivoree Esclito, Gladys Reyes, and Romnick Sarmenta, the movie not only revives the sound and spirit of ’90s OPM but also highlights the actors’ personal journeys in love, fame, and music.

Sue Ramirez as Lorina

Taking on the role of a gifted singer who once turned away from fame, Sue revealed how close the character is to her own life. Despite her success, stage fright remains her hidden challenge.

“Surprisingly, I still get stage fright to this day… Every time I see a stage, natatakot ako. I know exactly how Lorina feels,” she admitted. Her personal battles with confidence give Lorina’s fears an authenticity that resonates with anyone chasing big dreams.

Khalil Ramos as Entoy

As Entoy, the dreamer who insists that second chances are worth taking, Khalil drew inspiration from his own career.

“I know what it feels like to be a one-hit wonder because I myself only had one song that really took off,” he shared, reflecting on the highs and lows of breaking into the industry. His portrayal carries the grit of an artist who knows the cost of ambition yet still dares to believe.

Vivoree Esclito as Lyn-Lyn/Jo-C

A rising star in her own right, Vivoree connects deeply with her role of balancing youthful aspirations with real-life responsibilities.

“It’s hard to juggle work and then studies, but I was able to finish. The journey to stardom is difficult because there’s a lot of competition,” she said. For her, the film bridges generations—offering Gen Z a taste of ’90s OPM while allowing millennials to relive it.

Gladys Reyes as Tita Esther

Known for her iconic kontrabida roles, Gladys Reyes takes a refreshing turn as a supportive mother. Drawing inspiration from her real life as a parent to a budding musician, Reyes relished the chance to portray encouragement instead of conflict.

“Before, there was no social media. Bonding on set was always face-to-face,” she reflected, adding that she hopes fellow ’90s kids watch the film with their own children.

Romnick Sarmenta and Ensemble

Completing the cast is veteran actor Romnick Sarmenta, whose gravitas brings depth to the film’s tapestry of stories. Together, the ensemble balances nostalgia with new energy, ensuring the film speaks to audiences young and old.

At its core, One Hit Wonder is powered by the authenticity of its cast—artists who, like their characters, know the weight of dreams, the sting of setbacks, and the beauty of second chances.

Now streaming on Netflix, the film invites audiences to sing, remember, and believe once again.