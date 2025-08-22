OFWs’ minimum wage gets huge boost

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced Friday that it will raise the minimum monthly wage for Filipino domestic workers abroad to $500, a significant increase from the current $400.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said he will sign an order implementing the new minimum, which has been in place at $400 since 2006.

“There can be a higher wage rate, of course, depending on the host country, but this is a step that will establish a floor level,” Cacdac said.

The increase, which followed a six-month consultation period with stakeholders, is part of seven new reforms aimed at improving the welfare of Filipino domestic workers.

Cacdac cited that the new policy will be challenging to enforce for undocumented workers, but he hopes the measure will encourage more workers to go through the DMW’s official channels.

The reforms were spurred by issues raised by Senator Raffy Tulfo, who chairs the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers — as he warned of a possible budget cut for the DMW if cases of abuse against overseas Filipino workers continued.

In addition to the wage increase, the new measures include a “Know Your Employer” protocol that requires domestic workers to have a video conference with their employers before being deployed.

The DMW is also introducing the “Kumusta Kabayan” digital welfare monitoring system, a mobile app that allows workers to check in and report on their well-being. DMW Undersecretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay said the app has already connected with 20,000 workers, with most responses being positive.

The agency is also implementing stronger programs for reskilling, upskilling, and career mobility, as well as stricter standards for recruitment agencies, including accommodations, whitelisting and legal assistance.

Recruitment agencies will be given a 60-day grace period to comply with the new regulations.