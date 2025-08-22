Northeastern Luzon takes the spotlight: Tuguegarao City hosts 15th regional travel fair

The vibrant city of Tuguegarao, capital of Cagayan province, welcomed the 15th Regional Travel Fair (RTF), an event that highlighted the treasures of Northeastern Luzon while strengthening the country’s domestic tourism industry.
Organized by the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, the marketing and promotions arm of the Department of Tourism (DoT), the RTF is a biannual gathering designed to connect industry stakeholders, celebrate cultural heritage and introduce new travel opportunities to the public.
Equalizing tourism through regional pride
With its breathtaking mix of history, culture and natural wonders, Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) is an ideal host for this year’s fair. Known as the gateway that bridges Luzon’s fertile lowlands with the majestic Cordilleras, the region boasts of destinations that remain largely untapped by mainstream tourism.
“This event continues to inspire local and global travelers to celebrate the enduring beauty and cultural richness of our country,” said TPB chief operating officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles. “Through this initiative, we hope to strengthen regional pride and empower tourism stakeholders by bringing attention to the distinct experiences that make Tuguegarao City truly special.”
Business meets tourism
The three-day fair began with a Business-to-Business (B2B) session last 15 August at the Pulsar Hotel and Convention Center. Here, 50 buyers and 53 exhibitors — including hotels, airlines, tour operators and provincial tourism offices — converged for structured networking sessions. The goal: To develop fresh tour packages and collaborations that showcase the richness of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino.
Following the B2B exchanges, the spotlight shifts to the public with Business-to-Consumer (B2C) sessions from 16 to 17 August at Robinsons Tuguegarao. Visitors can look forward to exclusive discounted domestic tour packages, airfare deals, accommodations and other travel essentials. Adding to the festive atmosphere will be cultural showcases, interactive games and sponsor presentations.
Showcasing Tuguegarao and beyond
Beyond the fairgrounds, TPB has also curated local tours for buyers, exhibitors and sponsors to immerse themselves in the cultural and natural gems of the Cagayan Valley. These include visits to St. Peter Metropolitan Cathedral, the Cagayan Museum and Historical Research Center and the Horno Ruins, alongside eco-adventures at Callao Cave and the Pinacanauan River.
Such experiences are designed not only to delight visitors but also to provide stakeholders with firsthand encounters they can later promote to tourists worldwide.
Celebrating local travel
RTF is more than just a trade event — it is a celebration of Filipino resilience, hospitality and pride of place. By shining a spotlight on Northeastern Luzon, TPB and DOT reaffirm their commitment to making tourism growth more inclusive, ensuring that lesser-known destinations share in the benefits of the industry.
Travelers, families and adventure-seekers alike are invited to discover exclusive deals, cultural showcases and unforgettable journeys at the fair. Whether you are searching for your next weekend escape or looking to uncover hidden gems in Luzon, the RTF in Tuguegarao is the perfect gateway.