Northeastern Luzon takes the spotlight: Tuguegarao City hosts 15th regional travel fair

Equalizing tourism through regional pride

With its breathtaking mix of history, culture and natural wonders, Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) is an ideal host for this year’s fair. Known as the gateway that bridges Luzon’s fertile lowlands with the majestic Cordilleras, the region boasts of destinations that remain largely untapped by mainstream tourism.

“This event continues to inspire local and global travelers to celebrate the enduring beauty and cultural richness of our country,” said TPB chief operating officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles. “Through this initiative, we hope to strengthen regional pride and empower tourism stakeholders by bringing attention to the distinct experiences that make Tuguegarao City truly special.”

Business meets tourism

The three-day fair began with a Business-to-Business (B2B) session last 15 August at the Pulsar Hotel and Convention Center. Here, 50 buyers and 53 exhibitors — including hotels, airlines, tour operators and provincial tourism offices — converged for structured networking sessions. The goal: To develop fresh tour packages and collaborations that showcase the richness of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino.

Following the B2B exchanges, the spotlight shifts to the public with Business-to-Consumer (B2C) sessions from 16 to 17 August at Robinsons Tuguegarao. Visitors can look forward to exclusive discounted domestic tour packages, airfare deals, accommodations and other travel essentials. Adding to the festive atmosphere will be cultural showcases, interactive games and sponsor presentations.