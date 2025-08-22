NCRPO agents collar 4 high-value targets

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested four people and seized about 300 grams of suspected shabu valued at P2.04 million in a buy-bust operation recently.

The four individuals — a 29-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, a 45-year-old man, and a 29-year-old woman — are considered high-value targets involved in illegal drug distribution in Metro Manila.

Operatives from the Southern Police District’s Drug Enforcement Unit, the District Investigation Division, and the Parañaque City Police Station conducted the operation along Ninoy Aquino Avenue.

Authorities confiscated six plastic sachets of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, a cellphone and other drug paraphernalia. The suspects are being charged with violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In a separate report, the NCRPO announced it had made 220 arrests in a 24-hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday.

NCRPO Chief Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin said the arrests took place from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 5:59 a.m. Wednesday. The arrests included 45 individuals on drug-related charges and 44 for illegal gambling.

Additionally, 61 wanted persons were arrested, along with three for firearms-related offenses and 67 for various other violations.

Aberin said law enforcement units across Metro Manila remain committed to intensifying operations against both high-profile targets and street-level violations.