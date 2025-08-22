NAIA fees take off as airport gets a modern makeover

Travelers flying out of Ninoy Aquino International Airport will soon pay higher terminal fees as part of ongoing airport upgrades under private management.

The Manila International Airport Authority announced that departing international passengers will see their fees rise from P550 to P950. Domestic travelers will also face an increase, with fees nearly doubling from P200 to P390 per passenger.

MIAA General Manager Eric Ines said the current international terminal fee is the lowest in the region and needs to be updated to match operational and development costs.

The increase comes as part of the agreement between the government and the San Miguel-led New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), which took over airport operations last year. Funds collected from the revised fees are intended to finance renovations in Terminals 1 and 3 and the installation of electronic gates, which are expected to be completed by December.

Certain groups will remain exempt from the fee hike, including infants under two years old, flight crews, overseas Filipino workers, pilgrims, Philippine Sports Commission delegates, Medal of Valor awardees, and others as authorized by law or the Office of the President.

The MIAA said the revised terminal fees are part of broader efforts to improve facilities and streamline passenger processing, ensuring NAIA meets international standards while offering a better travel experience for all passengers.