Naga City adopts digital flood mitigation system with HEC-HMS

As part of its response to recurring flooding in the Bicol region, the government of Naga, led by Mayor Leni Robredo, is planning a digitalized approach to flood mitigation.

The city will utilize the Hydrologic Engineering Center–Hydrologic Modeling System (HEC-HMS), a U.S.-developed software designed to provide more accurate, efficient, and faster methods of addressing flood risks.

Aligned with Robredo’s goal of transforming Naga into a data-driven city, the initiative will involve the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), City Engineering Office (CEO), and Environmental and Natural Resources Office (ENRO). These offices will gather data and input it into the HEC-HMS software to guide planning and decision-making.

Officials said the system could support dredging operations or the construction of a new Naga-River-to-Bicol-River waterway channel, since widening the existing Naga River is no longer feasible due to the high density of residences along its banks.

"These projects are expected to create sufficient waterway spaces, allowing the city’s water to travel faster to sea, potentially reducing the risk of flooding," Robredo noted in a Facebook post.

Through HEC-HMS, experts can also predict project outcomes and identify the necessary tools and equipment, minimizing time, cost, and effort while ensuring accuracy.