Muntinlupa kicks off new oncology building construction

The local government of Muntinlupa announced Thursday that the Medical Center Muntinlupa is building a new oncology and parking facility, part of a modernization effort to provide “world-class care to the community.”

The city participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new building, which is expected to expand the hospital’s capacity for cancer treatment and provide more parking for patients and visitors.

Muntinlupa Vice Mayor Phanie Teves congratulated the Medical Center Muntinlupa for giving the city’s residents “the best healthcare,” adding that the city looks forward to “more partnerships towards a healthier Muntinlupa.”