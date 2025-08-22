Mulberry Place grows with fresh additions in Acacia Estates

Fresh beginnings are in full bloom at Acacia Estates.
DMCI Homes recently unveiled its latest gems, Taffeta and Zephyr, the newest towers rising within Mulberry Place in Taguig’s famous Acacia Estates neighborhood.
This launch follows the strong demand for Mulberry Place’s previous stunners, the Paisley (a six-story mid-rise) and Shantung (an 18-story tower). Clearly, the community’s allure continues to attract families and young professionals looking for that perfect blend of metropolitan living and laid-back ease.
The second phase of Mulberry Place is DMCI Homes’ next major project in Acacia Estates, following the well-loved Alder Residences — clear evidence that the demand for thoughtfully designed residential spaces is alive and strong.
While some sections of Metro Manila are abuzz with news of oversupply, DMCI Homes’ vice president for Project Development, Dennis Yap, promises that Acacia Estates is a different story. Here, the demand is steady, the vibe is lively, and the community is expanding — proof that the appropriate area will always have a place for more dreamers and doers.
“The steady demand in Acacia Estates reflects a consistent preference for quality and well-located homes. The second phase of Mulberry Place is our response to that continued interest as we aim to build on our commitment to high standards in homebuilding and community development,” Yap said.
City escape that feels like home
Since its inception in the mid-2000s, Acacia Estates has quietly grown into one of Metro Manila’s most desirable residential communities. Within its gates, you will find tree-lined avenues, expansive open spaces and resort-style amenities that provide a true escape from the city’s hustle and bustle — all without losing touch with life’s fundamentals.
Its great location makes everything easily accessible, from NAIA and McKinley Hill to the thriving Bonifacio Global City and Makati Central Business District.
The best part? You get to return home to a community that feels worlds apart from the hustle.
The story doesn’t end there. Exciting upgrades are in the works, including a refreshed Acacia Town Center with increased business areas, a new community plaza and an enhanced park.
Residents of Mulberry Place, which connects seamlessly to the estate’s commercial heart, will benefit from even more convenience, lifestyle benefits and the coveted “live-work-play” balance — all right at their doorsteps.
At the same time, a new access road is underway to support mobility and connectivity, reflecting Acacia Estates’ commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its growing community.
‘Hallmark of a graceful lifestyle’
True to its tagline, “The Hallmark of a Graceful Lifestyle,” Mulberry Place offers the best of both worlds — a serene neighborhood atmosphere and the energy of city life just minutes away. Whether you are heading to BGC, Makati CBD or Ortigas Center, everything you need is conveniently within reach.
Weekends are made for retail therapy and dining out, with nearby hotspots like Vista Mall Taguig, Market! Market!, Uptown Mall and Bonifacio High Street offering endless choices. Families also appreciate the proximity to top-tier schools such as The British School Manila, International School Manila, UP BGC and De La Salle University-Rufino Campus.
Health and wellness are never out of reach with trusted medical institutions like St. Luke’s Medical Center-BGC and Medical Center Taguig just around the corner. Plus, with quick access to airport terminals and the new Taguig City Hall, daily routines and weekend getaways are simply more convenient.
From workday commutes to weekend escapes, Mulberry Place keeps you effortlessly connected — making every day feel perfectly balanced.
Breathing space elevated
Tucked within the green embrace of Acacia Estates, Mulberry Place has become one of Taguig’s most in-demand addresses — loved for its lush landscapes, thoughtfully-planned units and its distinctive Vietnamese-inspired architecture infused with Asian tropical warmth.
The introduction of 18-storey Taffeta and six-storey Zephyr buildings expands Mulberry Place’s footprint, bringing in more quality residential options while also enhancing community features. Following the earlier launch of the Paisley and Shantung buildings, which offer spacious 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom units ranging from 64.5 to 160 square meters, the Taffeta and Zephyr buildings aim to meet the continuing demand for homes that offer more breathing room, natural light and generous layouts.
Signature design details bring it all together — large windows, glass balcony railings and quality finishes that embody the elegance DMCI Homes is known for.
Like the Shantung tower, Taffeta also integrates DMCI Homes’ Lumiventt Design Technology, allowing for better airflow and brighter interiors.
Upgraded lifestyle
The second phase of Mulberry Place redefines community living with resort-inspired amenities that go beyond the ordinary. Beyond the lap and leisure pools, clubhouse, game area, function rooms, entertainment lounge mand fitness gym, residents can soon enjoy new lifestyle perks: a kiddie pool, basketball court, play and picnic areas, co-working space and even a Sky Lounge with sweeping city views.
Connectivity is future-proof, too. Each unit and select common areas will be powered by commercial-grade fiber internet — subscription-free and ready from day one.
Everyday essentials are just around the corner with on-site facilities like a convenience store, laundry and water station, plus direct access to Acacia Town Center with its supermarket, restaurants, cafés and more. And when you need to go beyond the estate, DMCI Homes’ award-winning RideShare carpool program offers sustainable, community-based mobility.
To keep everything running seamlessly, a dedicated Property Management Office takes care of security, maintenance and programs that enrich community life.
New homeowners can already mark their calendars as the Taffeta Building is set for turnover by August 2028, followed by Zephyr in October 2028.