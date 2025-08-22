Mulberry Place grows with fresh additions in Acacia Estates

Fresh beginnings are in full bloom at Acacia Estates.

DMCI Homes recently unveiled its latest gems, Taffeta and Zephyr, the newest towers rising within Mulberry Place in Taguig’s famous Acacia Estates neighborhood.

This launch follows the strong demand for Mulberry Place’s previous stunners, the Paisley (a six-story mid-rise) and Shantung (an 18-story tower). Clearly, the community’s allure continues to attract families and young professionals looking for that perfect blend of metropolitan living and laid-back ease.

The second phase of Mulberry Place is DMCI Homes’ next major project in Acacia Estates, following the well-loved Alder Residences — clear evidence that the demand for thoughtfully designed residential spaces is alive and strong.

While some sections of Metro Manila are abuzz with news of oversupply, DMCI Homes’ vice president for Project Development, Dennis Yap, promises that Acacia Estates is a different story. Here, the demand is steady, the vibe is lively, and the community is expanding — proof that the appropriate area will always have a place for more dreamers and doers.

“The steady demand in Acacia Estates reflects a consistent preference for quality and well-located homes. The second phase of Mulberry Place is our response to that continued interest as we aim to build on our commitment to high standards in homebuilding and community development,” Yap said.