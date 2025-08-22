MMDA lists flooded Metro Manila roads due to LPA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) reported Friday morning the flooded areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) amid the heavy rains caused by the low pressure area (LPA) near Aurora.

In a flood alert, the agency said the following areas were flooded:

Parañaque City, Dr. A. Santos Avenue corner Canaynay Avenue – gutter-deep (eight inches), passable to all types of vehicles;

Mandaluyong, EDSA Shaw Tunnel northbound – gutter-deep (eight inches), passable to all types of vehicles;

Pasay City, Andrews Avenue Tramo westbound – gutter-deep (eight inches), passable to all types of vehicles.

PAGASA, the state weather bureau, in its 24-hour public weather forecast on Friday morning, said the LPA located 150 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila and other areas.