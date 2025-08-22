Meralco pursues investments to cater to future needs of Filipino consumers

As the Philippine economy continues to expand, the demand for reliable, sustainable, and inclusive energy solutions has never been greater. Meralco is tackling the challenge headon, pouring resources into innovation and infrastructure to guarantee reliable power, stronger distribution systems, and quality service that can keep communities and industries running for years to come.

As of the first half of 2025, Meralco’s consolidated customer count grew to 8.1 million — up 3 percent from 7.9 million in the same period last year. This steady growth mirrors the country’s rapid electrification and urbanization, highlighting Meralco’s vital role in keeping homes, businesses and industries powered across its franchise area.

Building a Stronger Grid for a Growing Nation

To support the dynamic power requirements of its growing customer base, the Manuel V. Pangilinan-led distribution utility undertakes capitalintensive investments for upgrades and new projects intended to strengthen its distribution network and continuously deliver sufficient, reliable, and stable electricity service.

From April to June this year alone, Meralco added a total of 459 megavolt-amperes (MVA) to its system to serve load growth and improve service reliability. This included the energization of capital expenditure projects such as the first gas-insulated Regalado Switching Station in Quezon City, the Aseana-1 Substation project in Parañaque City, and the uprating of the transformer bank at the Tayabas Delivery Point Substation in Quezon Province.

Meralco also wrapped up two substation expansion projects and carried out key upgrades — including the uprating of sub-transmission lines, improvements on several 69-kilovolt (kV) lines, and reliability enhancements at the Abubot Substation in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

With these strategic upgrades and new facilities, Meralco has significantly enhanced its power service delivery — resulting in fewer and shorter outages for customers. By the end of June 2025, the System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI), which measures the number of power interruptions per customer, dropped to just 0.185 times from 0.2082 in the same period last year. Similarly, the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI), which tracks the average outage duration per customer, improved to 20.943 minutes from 22.336 minutes.

Demonstrating its strong support for the government’s infrastructure push, the company successfully relocated 136 poles to accommodate various Build, Build, More (BBM) projects, and an additional 96 poles to enable road widening initiatives spearheaded by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

To empower end-users through smarter technology and more efficient service, Meralco continues to pursue its Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) program, enabling greater access to customer choice programs — including the Retail Aggregation Program (RAP), which successfully switched a total of 19 aggregated groups comprising 292 services by end-June.

“As we move into the second half, we remain focused on achieving key milestones that will enable us to meet our full-year profit target and business goals. While energy sales volume growth has been lower than anticipated, we remain on track to meet our overall targets as power generation is expected to deliver higher-thanexpected performance, offsetting the anticipated slower demand growth,” Meralco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pangilinan said.

Paving the Way Towards a More Sustainable Energy Future

Meralco also continues to expand beyond its core distribution business, driving transformative initiatives that shape a future-ready energy ecosystem. Its power generation subsidiary, Meralco Powergen Corp. (MGEN), has charted steady progress across key projects in the first half of 2025.

Just eight months after groundbreaking, MGEN unit Terra Solar Philippines, Inc. (MTerra Solar) completed the installation of an impressive 778 megawatts (MW) of solar photovoltaic panels — marking the largest solar PV installation of its kind in the Philippines to date. As of the end of June, Phase 1 of the project was 54 percent complete, with land acquisition and conversion nearly finalized. Phase 2 is moving forward, now 42 percent complete. Additionally, 88 out of 89 planned 500-kV tower sites have been secured, with the final site expected to be completed within the third quarter of 2025.