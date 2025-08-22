Manila Rep. Chua hits back at Isko over 'illegal' demolition row

“Masyado po siyang bully [na] mayor." Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua has responded to former Mayor Isko Moreno’s challenge to explain his alleged involvement in an illegal demolition on Alvarez Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila, calling him a bully.

The unauthorized demolition involved the Rasac Covered Court, a daycare center, senior citizens’ office, and a barangay hall extension. The demolition was reportedly done to pave the way for a new project by the congressman, which also allegedly lacks a building permit.

Chua said Moreno’s accusations are part of a broader effort to pressure his political opponents.

“Kung hindi ito politika, bakit pinipili niya ang gigibain at piniperwisyo niya? Bakit puro mga kalaban ang ginigiba niya?” he complained.

The congressman added that it should be the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) being called out, not him, since his role is to propose projects — not implement them.

Chua also addressed the demolition of a P19-million barangay hall ordered by the city government, which claimed the structure lacked building authorization.

“Ako matagal na nanahimik pero alam niyo, umikot kayo sa Manila, 90% ng barangay hall nasa kalye. Ngayon kung sinasabi niya na ito ay iligal, ‘di dapat lahat gibain niya. Hindi pinipili sa akin at congressman Valeriano. Dapat gibain din po niya kung talagang seryoso siya. E kaso nangyayari sa kanya selective. Pati ang mga council ko, barangay chairman ko, ginigipit po niya,” he added.

Chua emphasized that the local and national governments should collaborate, not clash.

“This is not about Isko Moreno or Joel Chua. This is about the city of Manila and the people of the city of Manila,” he said.

On 21 August, Moreno publicly criticized Chua, saying a congressman’s job is to legislate—not to build unauthorized structures.

“Tamang bang mag-demolish nang walang building permit? Tama bang mag-construct vertically or horizontally without a building permit? He’s a lawyer and I challenge him directly. Sabihin niya ngayon kung ano ang tama at mali,” Moreno said.