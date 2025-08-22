Manila health certificates’ validity expanded

Health certificates in the city of Manila are now valid for one full year, regardless of when they are issued, Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced.

The change, approved by the Manila City Local Health Board, replaces the old policy where all certificates expired on 31 December of the issuance year.

Domagoso said the new system is intended to save workers and business owners from having to renew their certificates prematurely.

The mayor’s decision came a day after he met with 150 fast-food managers who raised the issue during a meeting at City Hall.

Domagoso said the new system will “streamline health and business-related transactions while reducing unnecessary costs and inconvenience.”

“If you are issued a health certificate and it is valid for one year, no matter what month you acquired it, it will not expire 31 December — it will be expiring on the day, one year after the issuance,” the mayor said.