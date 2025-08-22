Malaluan lives up to billing

Alleiah Malaluan’s rousing debut in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational was worth the wait for PLDT.

Skipping the pre-season On Tour to fulfill her national team duties with Alas Pilipinas, the ninth overall pick in the recent Draft proved she’s as good as advertised with a first game to remember in the High Speed Hitters’ dominating win over Chery Tiggo on Thursday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Malaluan stepped up big time in filling the scoring role for PLDT, which opted to rest wingers Kim Kianna Dy, offensive focal point Savi Davison and setter Kim Fajardo.

The De La Salle University product dropped 11 points in the High Speed Hitters’ emphatic, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20, victory over their On Tour championship match victim.

“I’m just grateful for this opportunity because I’ve been with the team for a few months and this experience has been like my stepping stone to build a connection with the team. I need to have that gel with everyone,” said Malaluan, who, along with other Alas members, was given the go-signal to rejoin their mother clubs.

Malaluan scored all but one of her points from attacks and was also active on the defensive end with 13 digs and nine excellent receptions for PLDT, which outlasted the Crossovers in a marathon five-setter last Sunday for its breakthrough crown.

The 23-year-old hitter admitted she felt the normal rookie jitters when head coach Rald Ricafort subbed her in late in the opening frame.

“It was mixed emotions. I’m excited and nervous at the same time. So, I just told myself, ‘Just hit the ball as hard as you can, and see how it goes.’ And it turned out okay,” the soft-spoken PLDT freshman said.

She made an immediate impact, scoring three of the last four points in the opening frame that set the tone for the High Speed Hitters’ swift rout.