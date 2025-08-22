Major move

The bold bid of Jayson Vayson to become the first Filipino fighter to win three world title belts at the same time got a big boost when renowned American fight figure Sean Gibbons successfully entered his name in the latest rankings of the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Fighting the last seven years in the light-flyweight division (108 pounds), Vayson’s name appeared at No. 7 in the minimumweight class of the WBO in time for his 20 September shot at WBO titleholder Oscar Collazo at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

Collazo not only holds the WBO strap but likewise the World Boxing Association (WBA) and The Ring magazine belts.

But oddsmakers are giving Vayson almost zero chance of scoring an upset based on the recent betting lines.

Vayson kind of admits that he is being overlooked as a threat to send Collazo crashing back to earth.

“Yes, that’s what I have been told (that the odds are stacked against me),” said Vayson, who sports a 14-1-1 win-loss-draw card with eight knockouts.

“I am taking it as a challenge,” he added.

To enhance his chances of posting an earth-shaking win on foreign soil, the team of Vayson is doing something that could become a total gamechanger.

“We will send him to the US early…not later than two weeks before the fight,” said Vayson’s manager cum promoter Brico Santig, noting that Vayson already has his travel papers in order.

Collazo, whose 12-0-0 mark has three Filipinos, including current World Boxing Council (WBC) titlist Melvin Jerusalem, declares that this early, his team has Vayson all figured out.

“Ya temenos la estrategia (We already have the strategy),” he told the Puerto Rican press.

While Gibbons doesn’t have huge stake in Vayson’s affairs, his fingerprints are all over the boxer’s quest to pull off a shocker.

Should Vayson beat Collazo, he will turn the world 105-pound division into an all-Filipino affair given that Jerusalem is the WBC ruler and Pedro Taduran reigns in the International Boxing Federation.

Not only that, he won’t become juts a unified champion with the WBO and WBA titles in his possession but the prestigious Ring magazine championship as well, something even eight-division legend wasn’t able to accomplish.