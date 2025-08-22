Magnolia lands Gomez de Liaño

Magnolia started to boost its roster with quality players after landing Javi Gomez de Liaño in a trade that was approved by the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Office on Friday.

The 27-year-old former University of the Philippines standout will join the rebuilding Hotshots after getting traded from Terrafirma for Jerrick Ahanmisi and a second-round choice in the coming draft on 7 September.

The transaction is the first major move of the Hotshots under the leadership of former Barangay Ginebra star LA Tenorio, who replaced Chito Victolero as head coach early this month.

A 6-foot-3 gunner, Gomez de Liaño had a stellar campaign for the Fighting Maroons in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) before playing professionally with the Ibaraki Robots in the Japan B.League in 2021.

Then, he joined the PBA, where he got drafted by Barangay Ginebra with the eighth overall pick before being shipped to Terrafirma in a package that involved Jeremiah Gray. He signed a two-year deal with the Dyip, where he got to play with veteran Alex Cabagnot and former Gilas Pilipinas teammate Isaac Go.

He, however, left Terrafirma to play abroad last year in which he suited up for the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters in the Korea Basketball League (KBL).

With his rights still belonging to them, the Dyip decided to ship him to the Hotshots when he decided to return to the PBA.

At Magnolia, Gomez de Liaño is tipped to play a major role following the departure of Will Navarro to the Busan KCC Egis in the KBL and parting of ways with veteran big man Raffi Reavis.

Sideliners believe that the Hotshots also solved its personnel woes as Ahanmisi, their 10th pick in the 2020 draft, had been requesting for a change of scenery after getting limited playing time.

Aside from that, the Hotshots will have another pick in the coming draft that they could use to further bolster their roster that could eventually lead to their first title since the Governors’ Cup of 2018.