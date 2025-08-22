Live Nation PH exec: Filipino concertgoers harder to predict post-pandemic

Working as the Operations Manager for Live Nation Philippines, Bey Pascua told DAILY TRIBUNE on Friday that Filipino audiences are not easy to please or predict.

“No, definitely not,” Pascua said. She explained that the pandemic shifted Filipinos' interests and preferences, especially when it comes to concerts, as people have become more discerning and practical.

“Many people really want to attend concerts where they get more value for their money,” she said, highlighting perks like VIP inclusions and meet-and-greet opportunities with artists they genuinely admire. She added that if the performer is someone audiences have only recently discovered or don’t know much about, people tend to be “less motivated to pay to see them live.”

Speaking about the pandemic and its impact on the live events industry, Pascua shared that they managed to weather the crisis by leveraging online platforms. “We actually did a lot of events online, whether through streaming or virtual engagements,” she said.

Pascua revealed that she’s always envisioned herself in the industry, having looked up to her mother, who was also involved in live entertainment. “She’s been my idol ever since,” she confessed, adding that she never needed to look elsewhere for inspiration. Her passion for the industry was ignited early on, watching her mother perform onstage. “I saw how much work she put into it, how passionate she was, and how many people she made happy,” Pascua shared.

Now a professional in the same field, Pascua acknowledged that the journey is far from smooth. Quoting a saying, she noted, “You can be the sweetest peach in the world, but there will always be somebody who doesn’t like peaches.” Though she admits to feeling sad or upset at times, she reminds herself not to let the emotions take over and instead chooses to “move on to the good part.”