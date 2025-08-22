LG unveils will.i.am xboom speakers at Xylo

LG Electronics turned up the volume on innovation as it officially launched its next-generation LG xboom by will.i.am speakers during the “Pop Goes Boom” party recently at Xylo at the Palace in Bonifacio Global City.

The high-energy event transformed the club into a K-pop-fueled dance floor, highlighted by performances from Idol Philippines 2019 grand champion Zephanie and rising boy group NEW:ID. Guests also joined interactive demos showcasing the sleek design and AI Smart Sound features of the new xboom lineup.

“Welcome to Pop Goes Boom!, the ultimate party night as we launch the latest LG xboom by will.i.am collection!” said Mr. Yongwoo Park, LG Philippines product director for Media Solutions, as he opened the event. “Tonight, the bass doesn’t just play, it pops. And here at Xylo, everything pop will go boom.”

Mildred Bugay, LG Philippines’ product manager for Audio, unveiled the 2025 speaker series, praising the creative direction of global icon will.i.am. “This lineup delivers richer, warmer tones and an unparalleled immersive listening experience. His innovative blend of technology and pop culture elevates the entire audio journey,” she said.

The new LG xboom collection includes the Stage 301, a room-filling speaker with karaoke-ready controls; the Bounce, compact yet powerful with twin dome tweeters; the portable Grab with crisp sound in a tube-shaped design; and the Buds, featuring noise cancellation and graphene-coated drivers for solo listening. Bigger systems such as the XBOOM XL9T, XL5T, and RN Series were also on display, all enhanced with AI-powered connectivity through Auracast.

The night also spotlighted a K-pop Dance Battle organized by the Philippine KPOP Convention Inc. Groups DazZ Official, Excrementum, Kairos, Principtium, and Psycho competed with jaw-dropping choreography. Principtium emerged champion, followed by Kairos in second place and Psycho in third.

To keep the energy surging, guests joined the LG xboom AI Dance Challenge, learning choreographed steps to KATSEYE’s “Gnarly.” Winners took home their own LG xboom speakers, powered by crowd cheers as the ultimate judge.