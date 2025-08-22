Lato-Lato Extravaganza: Aklan’s playful tribute to pop culture

Miss Grand Philippines – Aklan, Beatriz Mclelland, dazzles the stage with her vibrant “Lato-Lato Extravaganza”, a show-stopping national costume designed by Er Stephen Alvarado.

Inspired by the once-trending street game lato-lato, the masterpiece mimics the iconic toy—two balls tied by a knotted string, swung together to create rhythmic beats. Beyond play, lato-lato represents competition, community bonding, and a nostalgic cultural pastime.

True to its playful origins, the costume bursts with color, sparkle, and grand energy. Oversized shimmering balls orbit around Beatriz, while layers of bold fabrics and intricate beadwork give life to a pop-art fantasy. As the designer quips: “Make it grand? Because why not these balls in a knot!”

From the streets to the Miss Grand International Philippines stage, the lato-lato now swings with glamour—celebrating Filipino creativity and turning childhood play into pageant grandeur.

👗 Designer: Er Stephen Alvarado

🎨 Associate Designer: Daniella van Buren

✨ Styled by: Randell Giel

📸 Photography: Rap Yu x Olympus Creatives Inc

💄 Makeup: AJ Telebrico

💇 Hair: Jacob Reyes

🤝 Assisted by: Louis Rivera & Andrie Corie