Lars Pacheco on split with Clyde Vivas: 'No regrets, just memories made'

In a video she uploaded on her Facebook page, former Miss Q&A contestant Lars Pacheco bravely admitted that she cheated numerous times on her boyfriend for 7 years, Clyde Vivas.

"I cheated on him – once, twice, thrice. I couldn't stand seeing him loving me so much with all of his heart. All I can do is give him pain, so I decided to end it," she said in her video post.

It was Pacheco who first announced the breakup in a Facebook post Wednesday, 20 August with this message: "7 years it was. No regrets, just memories made. I wish you healing. I wish myself forgiveness."

In an Instagram post, Vivas shared how his separation from Pacheco transpired.

"It's sad that you left me when I was sleeping and you left a long message for me. I hope you talked to me so that I'll know what to do. But it's really like that, you lose your love for me, you get fed up," he wrote in Filipino.

"Before you left me, I still felt your tight hug. That was the last feeling that i will feel from you. It's so painful. But i know in myself that i will be able to carry it. I hope you read this. Please take care always, don't forget to pray. I love you so much. Goodbye," he added.