‘Larga na!’: Park Bo-gum steals hearts with ‘Be With You’ fanmeet

Park Bo-gum is indeed a charmer.

The South Korean actor’s Be With You fanmeeting at the SM Mall of Asia, which lasted for three hours, was full of love, gratitude and memorable performances.

Bo-gum, who speaks fluent English, opened the show with “Annyeong” and “Just Fine.”

“Masaya akong makita kayo. I’m super happy to meet you all and I’m so grateful to be with you guys,” he said.

Bo-gum is one of Korea’s celebrated actors, such recognition is notable in his performances in the K-dramas When Life Gives You Tangerines and actioner Good Boy.

He first visited the Philippines six years ago.

“Thank you for still being with me and remembering me,” Bo-gum said.

The show had different segments ala train station that enabled the K-star interact most of the time with fans.

Be With You fanmeeting kicked off in Yokohama, Japan in July, followed by Seoul and Singapore. Other stops include Kaohsiung, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, before heading to Latin American countries such as Mexico, Brazil and Chile.

Be With You in Manila is presented by Live Nation Philippines.