Kris Aquino draws strength from sons and late mother amid health battle

Kris Aquino has always been open about drawing strength from her family’s legacy, and this week she once again looked to her late mother, President Corazon Aquino, as her guide in facing her own health struggles.

The Queen of All Media revealed that she recently underwent surgery for the implantation of a port-a-cath, a small device placed under the skin of the chest that allows easier access for long-term treatments. The procedure was scheduled on 20 August, deliberately before Ninoy Aquino Day, which falls on 21 August.

She remembered how her mother once had the same device yet never heard her complain. That memory has become a reminder for Kris to endure, not only for herself but more importantly for her two sons, Josh and Bimby.

“My sons are the reason I continue to endure, if I wasn’t their mama, matagal na po akong sumuko. It’s very difficult to be as brave as my dad & my mom because I know this is just the beginning of more aggressive treatment to keep me alive and get me to a point of remission,” she shared.

In photos she posted, Josh and Bimby were seen by her side at the hospital, quietly showing the kind of support that fuels her will to keep fighting. For Kris, their presence was proof of why giving up is never an option.

The actress and host explained that the next six months will be spent in isolation as her medical team explores the best treatment path, mindful of her multiple allergies. Despite the uncertainties ahead, her words carried both gratitude and determination.

“I have a new hashtag to remind myself how much I owe all of you who continue praying for me. Thank you for your patience, support, and much appreciated LOVE #labankris,” she wrote.

Kris, who has been battling several autoimmune diseases, knows that remission will not come easily. Yet by living as an example for her sons, much like how her mother did for her, she continues to show that courage can be passed down, lived out, and carried forward.