Sanchez, Babao deny P10M from Discayas after Vico Sotto remarks

Veteran broadcasters Korina Sanchez and Julius Babao denied receiving ₱10 million from the Discayas after Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto called them out on Thursday.

Contrary to Sotto’s remarks that interviewing “contractors entering politics” is “shameful and violative of the spirit of their code of ethics,” Babao and Sanchez defended their work and upheld their integrity as journalists.

According to a PEP report, Babao clarified that the interview was not a news report but a lifestyle feature for his YouTube channel, which highlights inspiring success stories.

“At the time in 2024 when the interview was made, it was a profile feature of a couple who rose from rags to riches because of their different business ventures,” Babao said.

“There is no truth to the claim that ₱10 million was involved in this interview,” he emphasized.

Babao added that politics was never part of the interview, noting that Curley and Sarah Discaya did not mention any plans of entering politics at the time.

In a statement released by the executive producers of Rated Korina and Korina Interviews, Sanchez’s long-standing journalism credentials and professionalism were highlighted. They stressed that the shows “take pride in their standards in storytelling and production.”

“Firstly, in choosing subjects and topics for our shows, there must be public interest and a story to tell. Second, bashing, criticizing, or slandering other personalities or businesses is strictly disallowed. Third, subjects simply tell their life story. This is not an investigative piece,” the statement read.

The producers also explained that Sanchez only learned she was interviewing a Pasig mayoralty candidate on the day of the taping, and that she was not the one in contact with the couple beforehand.

They concluded by recognizing freedom of speech and expression but urged for “truth and fairness.” “We all claim to be Christian, after all,” the statement ended.