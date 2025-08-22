Korea destroys Phl batters, 16-1

The Philippines absorbed a massive 16-1 loss to South Korea, its second straight, in the 12th BFA U15 Asian Baseball Championship on Friday at the Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium in Taiwan.

After absorbing a 0-10 loss to Chinese Taipei last Thursday, the Filipino batters’ woes continued as they weren’t able to contain the Korean’s scoring barrage in four innings.

South Korea started the first inning with two runs after Kim Junwoo struck a home run that sent him and An Geonwoo back to home plate.

The Nationals were able to get a run in the second inning after Jerwyn Maala scored off a run-batted-in from Daniel Manaig.

In the third inning, Korea unloaded 11 runs on the Philippines as Kang Siwoo, Lee Jaeseo and Moon Seongchun led the charge with two runs each.

Runs from Yun, Bang and Park in the fourth inning finished the game.

Despite suffering back-to-back blowout losses, the Philippines can still salvage a medal when they play in the bronze medal match on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the same venue.