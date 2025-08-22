Kathryn Bernardo to make teleserye comeback on ABS-CBN

Asia’s Superstar Kathryn Bernardo is officially returning to primetime drama, as ABS-CBN and Dreamscape Entertainment announced her teleserye comeback today, August 22.

The upcoming series marks Kathryn’s much-anticipated reunion with Dreamscape Entertainment—15 years after the production unit launched her into stardom through the 2010 remake of Mara Clara, one of her most iconic and career-defining roles.

The announcement was made through a social media video featuring Kathryn preparing for a photoshoot, giving fans a first glimpse of her highly awaited return to the small screen.

Kathryn last headlined a Kapamilya teleserye in 2022 with the romantic-comedy 2 Good 2 Be True. Since then, she has continued to shine on the big screen with Hello, Love, Again and recently showcased her versatility as a judge on Pilipinas Got Talent.

Details of the new teleserye—including its storyline, cast, and premiere date—are still under wraps. But with Kathryn back in the drama spotlight, excitement among fans and the industry alike is already running high.