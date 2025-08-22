SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kathryn Bernardo returns to acting

Kathryn Bernardo is back.
Screengrab from IG/dreamscape
Published on

Dreamscape Entertainment posted a teaser of Kathryn Bernardo's comeback in acting.

"The wait is over. SHE IS BACK AND READY. The Asia’s Superstar, Kathryn Bernardo, is now ready for her grandest comeback with Dreamscape Entertainment," the Instagram post reads.  

"COMING SOON!" came Dreamscape's caption on its Facebook post on Friday, 22 August, where it shared a short clip of Bernardo being glammed up and ready for her close-up. 

Bernardo's last series was 2 Good 2 Be True, which aired in 2022. Just this year, she was one of the judges in Pilipinas Got Talent.

