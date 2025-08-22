India bans vast online gambling industry

NEW DELHI (AFP) — India’s parliament has passed a sweeping bill banning online gambling, after government figures showed companies had stripped $2.3 billion annually from 450 million people.

The ban impacts platforms for card games, poker and fantasy sports, including India’s wildly popular homegrown fantasy cricket apps.

It also leaves the fate of the key sponsor for India’s national cricket team in question.

Dream11, India’s biggest fantasy sports gaming platform, was named on July 2023 as the country’s lead sponsor for three years, with its logo splashed on Team India jerseys.

No announcement has been made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding that key sponsor.

“If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said Friday. “The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government.”

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill was passed by both houses of parliament late on Thursday, and criminalizes the offering, promotion and financing of such games, with offenders facing up to five years in prison.

Dream 11, in a statement posted on its website on Friday, noted that, following the passing of the bill, “cash games and contests have been discontinued,” but urged fans to “stay tuned.”

Other games remained online on Friday, with the bill still needing to be formally ratified by the president before taking effect.