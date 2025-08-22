How to transform into a K-pop Demon Hunter

Slay with Cat’s Eye nails

A purple like Rumi? Red like Mira? Green like Zoey? Whatever your color vibe is, Ukiyo Beauty Bar, a spa and nail salon in S Maison, Pasay City, offers Cat’s Eye nails in a rainbow of colors.

While Ukiyo has massages and facials, it specializes in Cat’s Eye nails, an in-trend manicure style with a shimmering gradient effect resembling the cat’s eye.

For brittle and short nails, the nail salon recommends nail extension application prior to installing the pre-designed Cat’s Eye nails. The application of both the extension and the Cat’s Eye nails take about two hours in total for both hands, a process involving cleaning the nails; attaching the extensions to each fingernail using premium glue; cleaning and polishing the extensions with clear nail polish; then gluing the Cat’s Eye nails and “designing” every fingernail’s gradient line using a pen-like magnet; and drying the polishes and the glue in between every process using ultraviolet (UV) light.

The extensions and the Cat’s Eye nails are cut depending on one’s desired length. They are strong enough to withstand household chores like dishwashing, doing the laundry, can-opening and even scratching dirt, tape and stickers from surfaces. The nails also do not make it hard to type on a computer keyboard — in fact, they make typing easier!

There are, however, some chores that could be challenging to do with the nails on — such as putting body-hugging underwear or clothes on and off, but these are usually manageable even if these take some more time than usual to do.

The nails can be cut like your natural ones and can stay in place for a month. It is advisable to have a nail technician remove the artificial nails to not damage the natural ones. Alternatively, just let your natural nails grow until they kick off the artificial ones.

In general, having Cat’s Eye nails is so “slay” — just like each HUNTR/X member who has a signature weapon!