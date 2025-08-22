Housing agency expands scheme

dtThe number of beneficiaries of the Social Housing Finance Corporation’s (SHFC) Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP) has reached more than 2,200, following the approval of two new projects in the provinces of Isabela and Rizal.

This milestone supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program being implemented by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) under Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.

Led by SHFC president and CEO Federico Laxa, with members of the Credit Committee, the agency approved the applications of Amianan CMP Homeowners Association Inc. in Barangay Sagat, Cordon, Isabela, and Seattohills Neighborhood Association Inc. in Barangay Sampaloc, Tanay, Rizal.

The newly approved projects will benefit more than 250 families, including both formal and informal sector earners.

“This is our continuing commitment to providing security of tenure to Filipinos, including the poorest of the poor,” Laxa said. “Under the Expanded 4PH program, we are promoting housing for all and ensuring that no one is left behind in our fight for decent and affordable housing.”

12 projects in 3 weeks

The SHFC has approved 12 ECMP projects over the past three weeks — a testament to the agency’s commitment to fast-tracking the delivery of housing solutions. More projects are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks, in line with the directive of Secretary Aliling to award the lots to the initial batch of ECMP beneficiaries by October this year.

The other approved ECMP projects are Centennial Sunrise HOAI and Megaville 2 HOAI in Pasig City; Pinag-isang Magkapitbahay ng Miranda Compound HOA Inc., Phases 1 and 2 in San Fernando City, Pampanga; Pagkamoot Village 1 and 2 HOAI and Ilaw Village HOAI in Tabaco City, Albay; Wawang Pulo HOAI Phase 1 in Valenzuela City; Goldenspringville HOAI in Daet, Camarines Norte; and Mirasol Village HOAI in Mandurriao, Iloilo City.

As part of its transformative approach to ECMP, SHFC is strengthening the program by going beyond its role of providing financing for land acquisition. “We are integrating other development aspects such as improving water and electricity access and drainage systems, as well as enhancing the income capabilities of members through livelihood and skills training,” Laxa said.

This month, SHFC is celebrating the 37th anniversary of the CMP with the theme “Kaagapay ng Komunidad: Mula Noon Hanggang Ngayon.”